Who Was Phil Robertson? All About Duck Dynasty Star As He Passes Away at 79

Trigger Warning: Mention of death.

Phil Robertson, the star of Duck Dynasty, has died at the age of 79. His family confirmed the news of his demise on Sunday, May 25. He had been struggling with Alzheimer's disease, which was publicly announced in December 2024.

Phil was born in Louisiana. He started Duck Commander in 1972, later which grew into Duck Dynasty.

He married Kay Robertson and had a few children, Jase, Willie, and Jep, among others, all of whom featured on the show.

Duck Dynasty aired for 11 seasons on A&E until 2017. It documented the lives and activities of the Robertson family. The show was a cultural sensation and generated a number of spinoffs.

His son, Jase Robertson, posted the news on X. He mentioned that the family was mourning the loss, writing, "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!" Phil's granddaughter Sadie Robertson Huff uploaded several pictures of him to pay tribute to his memory.

Phil's son revealed his diagnosis in an pisode of the Unashamed podcast. Jase stated at the time that his dad was in the early stages of Alzheimer's. His condition had declined by April. Jase said the family was making him as comfortable as possible and doing their best.

He said that the Duck Dynasty Season 3 star's Alzheimer's "accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body," adding, "He's just not doing well. He's really struggling."

He continued, "We're making him comfortable, and we're doing the best we can. I think that's just what you do."

Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie, also issued a statement. They indicated Phil had died peacefully and appreciated the outpour of support from fans. They added that there would first be a private service, then later a public memorial service.

In January 2025, A&E announced a revival called Duck Dynasty: The Revival. It will air this summer.

Phil Robertson is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

