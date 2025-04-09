Who Was William Finn? Find Out As Legendary Musician Dies At 73

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

In tragic news today, lyricist and composer William Finn has said goodbye to the world at the age of 73 on Monday, April 7, 2025, according to The New York Times’ report. His longtime partner, Arthur Salvador, reportedly mentioned that he dies because of pulmonary fibrosis.

The late artist inspired people with his complex yet clever lyrics as well as the way he explored characters. Finn, who was born in 1952 in Boston, was fond of theater. While having a chat with Tablet, he revealed that he wrote his first play as a Hebrew school project.

Finn revealed that he did not have any idea of how it was, adding that it was “horrible, I guarantee it. I couldn’t write plays, and I couldn’t really speak Hebrew, so how good could it be?”

Finn was prominently known for the three musicals he penned—In Trousers, March of the Falsettos, and Falsettoland—which involved a character named Marvin, who leaves his spouse for a man but later comes to a reconciliation with his family and sexuality. All three musicals were performed at Playwright Horizons, per The New York Times.

Later, March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland were combined into one project, which was staged on Broadway in 1992. The show ended up winning two Tony Awards—Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical, which he wrote with James Lapine.

Throughout his inspirational career, he also got recognition for other works like The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain, and a musical adaptation of the Little Miss Sunshine film.

The late artist is survived by his partner, Salvadore; his sister, Nancy Davis; his brother, Michael; and his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, per The New York Times.

