Who Would Pay For Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy’s Engaged Kids’ Wedding? Bad Boys Star Reveals

The internet rejoiced upon learning that Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, got engaged. Naturally, questions about the big day have arisen, including who will finance the wedding. However, it seems the matter has already been settled between the Bad Boys star and the Shrek actor.

When Lawrence appeared on iHeartRadio’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood podcast on Thursday, he discussed the agreement. The actor shared that his friend, and soon-to-be groom’s father, Murphy , told him he would have to finance the wedding.

Lawrence told the host, “Well, Eddie said I gotta pay for it," adding, "He said I gotta pay for it because he paid for his last daughter’s wedding — like the last six weddings — but he said it’s my turn now."

It appears that the father of the bride is okay with picking up the tab for the wedding, stating that he doesn’t mind following the traditional custom of the bride’s family paying for the ceremony.

For those unfamiliar, the veteran actors’ kids, Eric and Jasmin, began dating in 2021. Since then, they’ve been open about their relationship, frequently posting on social media and making public appearances together. The couple got engaged last month and shared the exciting news online. Fans couldn’t be happier, as they eagerly anticipate seeing the children of their favorite stars walk down the aisle soon.

The Big Momma’s House star quipped about his daughter and Eric's wedding when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2022. The actor joked that he would try to get Murphy to finance the ceremony.

