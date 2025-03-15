Why Are The Bachelor Showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner Leaving the Show? Here's What Happened

Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner are reportedly making an exit from the highly acclaimed reality TV show The Bachelor. This shocking news comes after the two were accused of fostering a hostile work environment.

Just last month, Deadline reported that Claire Freeland had made the decision to air footage of Jenn Tran proposing to Devin Strader during ABC’s After the Final Rose live finale.

This decision caused serious trauma for Tran, the star of the last season of The Bachelorette, leaving her in tears, as the engagement was one that didn’t work out. For those unfamiliar, Tran was forced to relive the painful experience due to this decision.

“Claire made that decision to put her in that position and air that proposal on live television,” a former producer told the outlet.

The source also mentioned that producers were screaming at both Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner, begging them not to move forward with this decision in the studio. However, their pleas were ignored.

Both Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner serve as showrunners and executive producers of the Warner Bros. TV-produced franchise and are currently negotiating their exit deals with the studio, according to Deadline.

Talking about their exit, earlier this year in February, The Bachelor saw the departure of several longtime crew members. Among them were co-executive producers Michael Margolis and Keely Booth. Margolis, who is also the husband of Claire Freeland, and Booth both resigned from their positions.

Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner joined the show as showrunners in 2023, following the departure of creator Mike Fleiss. Fleiss left the franchise after an investigation into workplace misconduct allegations.

Freeland and Graebner served as showrunners alongside Jason Ehrlich.