Will Jeremy Allen White Move Past ‘Disastrous’ Meeting and Join MCU? Check Latest Scoop

American actor Jeremy Allen White, who is best known for his lead role in the TV series, The Bear, is one of the talented artists in Hollywood cinema. Years after Jeremy had a 'disastrous' meeting for a 'Marvel-y movie', speculation is rife that the actor is expected to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Don't miss the latest scoop about this.

Jeremy Allen White To Be A Part Of Marvel Movie?

According to a latest update by Screen Time/Dexerto, Jeremy Allen White is being 'eyed' for a role in a Marvel movie. Quoting an X influencer and writer, Daniel RPK, the portal suggested that Jeremy is rumoured to have a superhero future in the MCU.

The details regarding his alleged Marvel role is currently under the wraps. If the latest rumor is anything to go by, it will put an end to the speculation about his last meeting with the Marvel Studios that didn't go well.

When Jeremy Allen White Was Skeptical About Superhero Flicks

Back in 2023, in an interview with GQ magazine, Jeremy Allen White opened up about his meeting for a Marvel-y movie. He had been skeptical about working in superhero flicks and expressed it in front of the executives of the studio.

In the interview, the Bear star recalled that he had an "attitude" and later realized that he "played it all wrong".

Jeremy Allen's Work Front

On the work front, Jeremy Allen White is gearing up for two upcoming movies namely, Deliver Me from Nowhere and The Mandalorian and Grogu. While the former will arrive in cinemas this year, the latter is scheduled for a 2026 release. The actor was last seen in The Iron Claw, the biological sports drama film which hit the screens in 2023.

As far as television is concerned, Jeremy will be next seen in The Bear Season 4, which will premiere on June 25, 2025. He will return to the psychological comedy drama series after a year.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios will release The Fantastic Four: First Steps this year. Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are other upcoming Marvel movies which are scheduled be released in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

