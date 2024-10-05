Why Did Childish Gambino Cancel His Tour After Postponing Dates? All We Know As Donald Grover Shares Health Update

Donald Glover recently announced that he would be canceling his remaining tour after it was initially pushed ahead. The This Is America artist made this shocking announcement about his Childish Gambino New World Tour, as he was facing some ongoing health issues and also has a reported upcoming surgery.

Taking to social media, the Redbone singer expressed his state while also giving an update about his health condition.

In his statement that was shared on Instagram on October 4, 2024, Glover mentioned, "After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent.”

He then went on to add that following his assessment, the condition made it clear that he wouldn't be able to perform further and had to go through a few more tests.

The Feels Like Summer artist then also mentioned that while he could not perform the remaining US tour, he had surgery scheduled and that he needed some time to rest and heal himself.

"My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates.” The Little Foot Big Foot artist mentioned, adding that the tickets for these remaining tour dates would be refunded.

For those unfamiliar, this was the final tour of Donald Glover as Childish Gambino, which was in support of Bando Stone and the New World.

After he set foot on the North American tour, the artist announced that he would have to postpone a show in Houston, which was supposed to take place on September 9, following an “illness.”

The following day, the artist then announced that he would have to postpone the remaining tour, as he needed to focus on his physical health.

Talking to The New York Times, in a previous interview, the Can You Feel the Love Tonight singer opened up about why he had made the decision to retire from his moniker of Childish Gambino.

Stating that it wasn’t "fulfilling" anymore, Glover added that he just doesn't feel he needs to build in the same way moving forward.

The artist then also stated that he cites the decreasing success of full-length albums, as well as touring issues, and also that now that he has become a father, he would like to retire from being Gambino further.

