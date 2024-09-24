Why Did Dick Van Dyke Cancel Fan Convention Appearance? All We Know As Actor Misses Event Days After Skipping Emmys 2024

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke has canceled his forthcoming appearance at the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention in Utah, just days after he was absent from the 2024 Emmy Awards, where he was slated to be a presenter.

The convention announced the news via a statement on X and Facebook on September 21, revealing that the 98-year-old star could not attend the event, scheduled for September 26-28.

“We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX. He expresses his appreciation to all of those who support him, but at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time,” the statement read.

While Van Dyke missed the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, he was present at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, where his birthday special, Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic, won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

He attended the event with his wife, Arlene Silver, who served as an executive producer for the special. As per PEOPLE, he spoke to the press team at the awards and offered advice for the young generation starting as actors.

“You have to stick with it. You’re going to go through hard times and a lot of auditions, but you have to stay with it. Be patient if you’ve got confidence in yourself; it’s very important to believe that you can do it,” he added.

As published in TODAY, the actor still likes to remain fit, despite his old age. He called the gym his “secret weapon” in an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight.

Moreover, he credits his wife for being the force behind his motivation to remain fit. “My wife, god bless her, makes sure I go to the gym three days a week and do a full workout,” the actor told CBS News, referring to wife Arlene Silver.

Meanwhile, the actor actor and comedian has lived nearly 10 decades, including a legendary career that’s earned him the respect of considerable generations.

