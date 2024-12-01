Why Did Justin Timberlake Cancel His Oklahoma Concert? Singer Issues Statement

Justin Timberlake surely must have had a hard time sharing the announcement of the cancellation of his upcoming show that was supposed to take place in Oklahoma. The singer shared this news on his social media.

On November 30, Saturday, Timberlake took to his social media and shared a story on his Instagram handle to let his fans know about the concert cancellation that was a part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The concert in Oklahoma was supposed to occur on December 2, Monday. He said that the reason behind this cancellation was his back injury.

The Friends With Benefits star apologized in the message he shared. Timberlake added that he had to cancel his show because he had hurt his back in Nola and the doctor had instructed him to rest for a little bit longer. The singer further expressed, “Thank you for your support — y’all know I hate doing this.”

When it comes to him canceling his shows, his recent announcement regarding the same happens to be his third time doing so because of health reasons.

Back on October 22, Timberlake shared a post on Instagram and talked about rescheduling his next few shows because he got bronchitis and laryngitis. He expressed his gratitude for understanding and promised that he would make it up to them.

As per People magazine, before that, he had canceled and rescheduled his concert on October 8 in New Jersey because of an undisclosed injury. The singer mentioned on social media that the injury prevented him from performing and he also expressed his disappointment for the same.

But it appears that this year is a big one for the singer as he was back touring after five years. He had first announced the news about the tour in January. Apart from the songs included in his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, it also included his other hits including Cry Me A River, My Love, Suit & Tie, and Rock Your Body.

