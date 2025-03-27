Are Lewis Hamilton and Sophia Vergara Separated? Find Out as Modern Family Star Feels ‘Abandoned’ After F1 Star Loses Interest

Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Vergara’s rumored romance has come to an early end, according to reports. The Formula One champion and the Modern Family actress were spotted having lunch together in New York in January, sparking speculation that they were dating. However, sources now claim that the pair have gone their separate ways.

According to RadarOnline, Sofia Vergara was interested in taking the relationship further. An insider revealed, "She viewed him as the perfect boyfriend and a great catch." However, Lewis Hamilton's interest reportedly faded, leaving Vergara feeling abandoned.

While the pair are still in occasional contact, it seems the communication is mostly one-sided. The insider added, "She's the one who stays in touch, hoping for more, and gets little in return."

Back in January, Vergara and Hamilton were seen dining together in New York. TMZ reported that the actress was so engrossed in their conversation that she barely touched her food. After the meal, the two were seen chatting and smiling on the sidewalk before Vergara left in an SUV.

Hamilton has been linked to several high-profile celebrities over the years. His most well-known relationship was with Nicole Scherzinger, lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. The couple had an on-and-off relationship before breaking up for good in 2016.

Advertisement

Since then, Hamilton has been rumored to have dated supermodel Gigi Hadid, as well as pop stars Rihanna and Shakira. However, he now appears to be single again and focusing on his racing career.

Hamilton is currently competing in the 2024 Formula One season with Ferrari. He had a difficult start in Australia, finishing 10th in the opening race.

However, he showed improvement by winning the sprint race in China. Despite finishing sixth in the Chinese Grand Prix, he was later disqualified due to excessive wear on the plank underneath his car.