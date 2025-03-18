Here's How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are Coping Amid Justin Baldoni Drama
Blake Lively is focusing on family as she navigates an ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The actress recently shared a glimpse of her life at home, posting a photo of horse-themed cupcakes with the caption, “The family that bakes together… stays sick on buttercream together.”
She also included a selfie with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, both smiling, showing they are enjoying quality time together.
The Instagram update comes amid Lively’s legal dispute with Baldoni. Last week, she secured a small victory when a judge granted a modified protective order. The ruling limits access to certain sensitive details in the case, including security measures, medical records, and highly personal information about third parties.
These materials will be labeled 'Attorneys’ Eyes Only,' ensuring they remain confidential and do not get leaked or misused. The lawsuit, which has yet to go to trial, has been ongoing for some time. While details about the dispute remain largely under wraps, the legal process will stretch for another year. The trial is scheduled to begin in March 2026.
Meanwhile, Lively appears to be keeping her focus on positive moments with her family. She and Reynolds, who have four children together, are known for their playful and supportive relationship. The couple frequently shares lighthearted posts on social media, and their recent baking session suggests they are prioritizing their family amid the legal turmoil.
As the legal proceedings continue, Lively’s fans are watching closely to see how the case unfolds. However, for now, she seems to be making the most of her time at home with Reynolds and their kids.
