Why Was Halsey Hospitalized? Singer Shares Latest Health Update Amid Lupus Diagnosis

Singer Halsey, 29, took to Instagram to inform fans about a recent health scare that landed her in the hospital. The artist, who uses she/they pronouns, shared a video of herself in a hospital bed alongside her fiancé, Avan Jogia. While Halsey didn’t initially elaborate on her condition, she later confirmed that she had experienced a seizure.

Halsey captioned her hospital post with a lighthearted tone, saying, “Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).” Fans quickly expressed concern, prompting her to address the situation on social media.

In response to fans on X, Halsey revealed she was now home from the hospital after a few days, noting, “I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!” When asked if the incident was related to her existing health issues, she confirmed it was tied to her chronic conditions.

Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has been open about her struggles with health. In June, she disclosed her diagnosis with Lupus and a rare lymphoproliferative disorder, both of which she said are being managed but are lifelong conditions. The singer has also been battling endometriosis, a condition that worsened after she gave birth to her son, Ender, in 2021.

In March, Halsey shared that she had undergone another endometriosis procedure, revealing she was “back in diapers” due to the post-surgery recovery.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Halsey has been candid with her fans about the toll her health has taken on her life and career. After almost losing her life to illness, she vowed to prioritize her happiness moving forward, noting, “I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it.”

