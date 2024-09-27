Why Was Jelly Roll Absent From People’s Choice Country Awards 2024? Here’s What We Know

Jason DeFord, popularly known as Jelly Roll, seems to be on cloud nine as his career has hit a new turn to access. With multiple awards in his kitty alongside his recent smashing hit Lonely Road with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK, he's a man whose presence, personality, and charisma have been the most cherished.

However, the star was absent at the second annual People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville. Wonder why he gave the popular award show a miss? Well, he is currently in the middle of hitting the road for his Beautifully Broken tour. Jelly is currently in Boston, Massachusetts for a sold-out show at TD Garden.



Roll was up for some of the People's Choice Country's most coveted awards, including People's Artist of 2024, Best Male Artist, the Social Country Star Award, and Song of 2024.

However, to cover in for Roll's absence, collaborator MGK was in attendance to accept the award for best crossover for their hit Lonely Road, which interpolates John Denver's Country Roads.

"Jelly, I love you. We went from 10 years ago hating each other to elevating each other," MGK said. "Comparison is the thief of joy. There is enough room on this couch for everybody. We found camaraderie in the chaos." MGK said as he accepted the honor.

Advertisement

The Glass House rapper referred to the decade-old beef between the two that dissolved over time.

According to Taste of Country, in a Spotify podcast episode called Kelly Roll: Countdown to Beautifully Broken, which celebrated the buzz of his upcoming album. MGK and Roll both spoke about their old feud.

"It is so funny how much I love you now, because God, I hated you so much back then," MGK said to Jelly in one portion of the episode. Moreover, according to the outlet, the fierce competition in the rap industry at the time, with very few white rappers, fueled their animosity. Jelly Roll himself admitted he felt some jealousy towards MGK's sharp looks.

Meanwhile, Jelly's Beautifully Broken album is all set to be out on October 11, 2024.





ALSO READ: Bunnie Xo Marks 8 Years With Jelly Roll By Counting Every Month, Week, Day, Hour, Minute, And Second Together