Throwback: When Lindsay Lohan’s 2008 Romance With British DJ Samantha Ronson Went Viral

Lindsay Lohan is back in the limelight with her Christmas movie, and so is her iconic headline-making past, much of which younger Gen Z had been unaware of. In 2008, months of speculation finally came to an end when Lohan confirmed her romance with Samantha Ronson during her 22nd birthday party, revealing that they were in love. The British DJ is the sister of Mark Ronson.

Although they had denied their relationship several times since they started dating, Lindsay openly admitted to The Mirror that she was with Samantha, stating that she wanted to live a happy, healthy life with the person she loved. According to a close friend of the couple, they had really become inseparable, with Samantha being a good influence on Lindsay.

The outlet quoted the friend saying, "There is no one else special in Lindsay''s life apart from Sam, but it has taken her a while to feel like she can talk about their relationship. Lindsay hasn't dated any men since she started hanging around with Sam, and there has hardly been a day in the last two months when they have been apart."

Lindsay and Samantha’s relationship started as a friendship, but it soon turned romantic. Their relationship, however, was not smooth, and they broke up in April 2009.

The breakup was pretty messy. During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Lindsay said she was caught off guard by the breakup, saying she hadn't seen Samantha for a week and didn't know what was going on.

In the following months after they broke up, Lindsay thought about her same-sex relationship. She realized that she had never in her life considered that she could be attracted to a woman until she met Samantha. She told The Sun, "I never really thought about women before; it kind of just happened with Samantha. It surprised me."

Since then, Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson have retained their friendship and continue to remain on good terms with each other. Lindsay now has a son, and Samantha has been dating the beauty mogul Cassandra Grey since 2017.

