Will Andrew Garfield Go On An Off-Camera Date With Amelia Dimoldenberg? Find Out What Actor Has To Say

Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg might be the potential couple in town. The duo made headlines for their great chemistry on the latest episode of the Chicken Shop date, where the actor and Dimoldenberg talked about their common interests and played flirtatious games while the actor appeared to promote his upcoming movie, We Live in Time. Apart from going on a date for work purposes, the TV presenter might even have scored a real date with the Hollywood star.

In the video posted on Dimoldenberg’s YouTube channel, the actor asked the comedian, "Do you actually think that, or is this for the video?" He quickly added, "If this wasn't here, do you think we'd actually go on a date? ... We could've actually gone on a date at some point, maybe."

The TV star, however, responded with an “I don’t know.” As the actor urged his date on the episode to open up a little and talk about real stuff without the machines, Amelia shared that she tends to keep her personal life a little private and away from the spotlight while feeling that things happen when they are meant to happen. She said, "Which is why I was very relaxed today, because I've given up. I actually have; I've actually given up."

ALSO READ: Andrew Garfield's Chicken Shop Date Episode Goes Viral As Internet Believes Amelia Dimoldenberg Is 'Definitely The One For Him'

Meanwhile, before asking the TV star on another date, Dimoldenberg shared with the actor that she believes they should be friends before taking things forward. She added, "I don't know what I want."

Advertisement

Garfield went on to reveal, "I feel like this... should be a practice round. I think we should do it again, actually, and better." The fans of Andrew and Amelia went gaga over the video as comments read the potential union of the two.

On the other hand, the Marvel star talked about his upcoming movie, We Live in Time, wherein the actor will star alongside Florence Pugh. The movie will revolve around the genre of romance and drama, as the characters Tobias and Almut will figure out their romance lives in the limited time they get.

We Live in Time will hit theaters on January 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: Will Andrew Garfield Return As Spider-Man? Find Out As Actor Blurts Out Conditions For Donning The Suit Again