'Where Do I Begin?': Andrew Garfield Names Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Ryan Gosling And THESE A-Listers Among Actors He'd Like To Work With Someday

When it comes to working with people onscreen, Andrew Garfield's list includes many people, and who can blame him? The industry is filled with talented artists from all generations who have majorly contributed to the world of cinema. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed the names of those he’d like to share the screen with.

While answering the question posed by the publication during their interview (published on September 28, Saturday), Garfield responded, “My God. Where do I begin? Jesus Christ. Older generation actors like Meryl (Streep). I’ve been in a film with Meryl, but I’ve never worked with Meryl. Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Daniel Day-Lewis, if he ever decides to work again. Robert Duval, Gene Hackman.”

He also shared names of people he got to work with including Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robert Redford, Vincent D’Onofrio, Linda Emond, and Sally Feild. The Social Network star feels that these individuals are the “custodians of that deep dive of acting.”

He also listed artists of his generation and younger than him. Garfield recalled watching Colman Domingo in Sing Sing, which he called one of his favorite films of all time to this point.

He also reflected on working with Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home, who he referred to as “wonderful,” and said that he would like to work with her once again.

The Tick Tick…Boom! The star expressed his excitement about working again with his friends. He also named people with whom he has never been co-stars, including Charlie Cox, Eddie Redmayne, and Tom Sturridge. Garfield recalled doing a screen test with Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy and Ben Whishaw, which he called an “exciting” experience. However, the list of names did not end here.

He shared that he found some individuals to be “exciting” as well, including Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler. Garfield also named the Academy Award-winning actress Laura Dern, with whom he previously worked, and expressed his desire to collaborate with her again.

The Mainstream star was happy working alongside his beloved The Bear star, Ayo Edebiri. They shared screen space in After The Hunt. He also said he “got to do some real work with Julia (Roberts), which was heavenly.”

Garfield also took Tom Hanks’s name and expressed that it was part of his dream. He also took the names of Will Ferrel, Ryan Gosling, and The Office alum Steve Carell. While talking about the La La Land star, Garfield revealed that he did a screen test with him around 20 years ago, and since then, he has wanted to collaborate with him as he inspired him.

However, the acclaimed star can add one more person to the list of people he has worked with. That actress is Florence Pugh, as they both starred in the upcoming film We Live In Time, which is slated to be released on January 1, 2025.

