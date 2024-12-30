Will Kate Middleton Break Royal Tradition by Steering Prince George Away From Boarding School?

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is reportedly reconsidering the Royal Family’s traditional choice of Eton College for her eldest son, Prince George. Known as the “school of future kings,” Eton has long been the preferred institution for heirs to the throne. However, Kate is exploring modern alternatives that reflect her vision of a contemporary monarchy.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths recently told GBN that Prince George’s educational path might deviate from tradition. “I think this will be the year we find out where Prince George is going to school, and I don’t think it’s going to be Eton,” Griffiths revealed. Insiders suggest Kate believes sending George to a prestigious but traditional institution like Eton undermines the family’s efforts to modernize the monarchy.

The future king and queen are weighing several options, including Marlborough College, Kate’s alma mater, and St. Edward’s School in Oxford, which costs £47,000 annually. The couple even visited St. Edward’s during a royal trip coinciding with Kate’s recovery from abdominal surgery. According to sources, Kate has long opposed the idea of sending George away to boarding school, a practice rooted in royal tradition, and is determined to keep him closer to home.

Eton College, founded in 1440, is steeped in history and known for shaping generations of Britain’s elite. However, its rigid and traditional ethos may clash with Kate’s aspirations to provide George with a more modern upbringing. As a source explained, Kate wants to ensure George’s childhood aligns with today’s societal values rather than adhering strictly to royal conventions.

Kate’s influence extends beyond education, as she continues to modernize the monarchy through her personal choices and forward-thinking initiatives. Her popularity is often attributed to her relatable demeanor and efforts to create a progressive royal image.

Kate Middleton’s decision to reconsider Eton College for Prince George marks a significant shift in royal tradition, reflecting her dedication to a modern and relatable monarchy. As discussions continue, the Princess of Wales is poised to influence not only her son’s future but also the Crown’s trajectory in an evolving society. Will George’s education set the tone for a new era of the monarchy? Only time will tell.

