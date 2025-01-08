Jimmy Kimmel’s Hilarious and Awkward Engagement Gift Leaves Selena Gomez Speechless

Selena Gomez recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, and what was meant to be a celebration of her engagement to songwriter Benny Blanco turned into an unforgettable and laugh-filled moment. The talk show host, known for his comedic antics, presented Gomez with a gift so unexpected it left her momentarily speechless.

During Monday night’s episode, Jimmy Kimmel, 57, congratulated Selena Gomez, 32, on her engagement with a peculiar gift. The box he handed her contained what he described as “not traditional and not necessarily practical”—a "Daddy Saddle."

The whimsical gift featured a saddle designed for children to ride on their dad’s back, mimicking a horse. As Kimmel explained its use, he couldn’t help but add playful commentary, encouraging Gomez to imagine herself in the saddle and Benny as the stand-in “dad,” complete with curly hair.

Selena, dressed stylishly for her guest appearance, was visibly amused and covered her face while laughing at the gift’s double entendre. To add to the hilarity, Kimmel pointed out that the saddle might have been a re-gift, revealing a piece of Christmas wrapping still stuck to the box.

Gomez’s appearance on the show followed her memorable night at the Golden Globes on January 5, where she was nominated for her performances in Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building. Last month, she announced her engagement to Benny Blanco via Instagram, sharing photos of her stunning ring and a heartfelt caption: “Forever begins now.”

Selena Gomez’s Jimmy Kimmel Live moment proves she can take a joke with grace and humor. While unconventional, the Daddy Saddle undoubtedly made for a memorable gift and a hilarious story for the couple’s engagement journey. Fans will surely be eager to see how Gomez and Blanco incorporate the unique gift into their future adventures.

