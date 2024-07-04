‘Will Not Be Able To Survive’: Alice Evans Seeks Child Support From Ioan Gruffudd Citing Financial Strain

Alice Evans, an actress known for her roles in various television shows and films, has filed for child and spousal support from her ex-husband, Ioan Gruffudd. According to newly filed court documents, Evans claims she is in financial distress and cannot support herself and their two daughters, Ella and Elsie, without Gruffudd's help, as per PEOPLE.

She described her current financial situation as untenable, citing significant rent and utility arrears, and mentioned that she has had to apply for public assistance to make ends meet.

Alice Evans' dire financial situation

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Evans stated that she "will not be able to survive" without financial assistance from Gruffudd. Evans now has full custody of their daughters, Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10, after a custody agreement was reached two months ago. She shared her hardship, stating that she is behind on rent and utility payments and is applying for public assistance.

"Alice now has a 100% custodial timeshare with the children. Alice has no way to financially support the children. She is behind on her rent and utility payments," the filing states. "Alice is applying for public assistance because she is unable to support herself and the children," according to the documents.

Ioan Gruffudd's alleged lavish lifestyle

Evans shared the contrast between her financial struggles and Gruffudd's lifestyle. She said that Ioan has the ability to pay spousal support due to his higher earning potential and ongoing lavish lifestyle. For these reasons, Alice seeks guideline child and spousal support.

Evans also mentioned Gruffudd's recent engagement to Bianca Wallace, as well as the expensive gifts that came with it. She stated that, based on media reports, Ioan bought an expensive engagement ring for his fiancée, and they recently purchased new Rolex watches. Evans revealed that she earns around $300 per month in royalties and will apply for food stamps and welfare.

Ongoing legal battle between Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd

Evans and Gruffudd's legal battle has been ongoing since their separation on January 1, 2021, following 13 years of marriage. Evans requested full custody of their children in February 2022, including both legal and physical custody, while Gruffudd was granted child visitation rights. The actor filed for divorce in March 2021.

Evans expressed frustration with Gruffudd's failure to appear at a custody deposition, citing his travels as the reason. The actress claimed that Ioan was unable to appear at his scheduled deposition for custody issues because he had traveled to the UK. According to his Instagram page and press releases, he has traveled to the United Kingdom, Cardiff, Sardinia, Rome, Spain, and Seattle since April 2024.

