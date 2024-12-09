Will Queen Camila’s Son Tom Parker Bowles Join Royal Family For Christmas? Find Out

Christmas, just around the corner, is bringing the joy of the season. Naturally, many people are planning to celebrate it with their loved ones, and Tom Parker Bowles, son of Queen Camilla, is also planning to join his mother and the rest of the royal family to celebrate Christmas this year.

Tom recently spoke with The Telegraph (published on December 7) and shared that Queen Camilla wishes for her son to join her, her husband King Charles , and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas this year.

He revealed that, although it is not yet confirmed, he, along with his family, plans to take part in the Sandringham Christmas celebration. For the record, Tom and his ex-wife, Sara Buys, share two children—Lola and Frederick.

The family of four typically celebrates the occasion in a more casual setting. Speaking to the outlet, Tom explained that, for the last 15 years, he has usually gone to Sara’s house, relaxed in tracksuit bottoms, visited the pub while the beef is cooking, and then attempted to get his kids to watch The Wild Geese. However, this Christmas appears to be shaping up a bit differently.

Tom also admitted that he isn’t certain which royal family members will attend the gathering but mentioned that he already knows the menu and dress code. He shared that there will be turkey, sprouts, and church and that he will need to pack a suit and a dinner jacket.

While Tom has always had an open invitation to celebrate Christmas with the royal family, Queen Camilla was particularly insistent about his attendance this year. Referring to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and the Queen’s reported bout of pneumonia, Tom remarked, “It has been a hell of a two years for them.”

He added, “The older you get, the more conscious you become of mortality, especially with illnesses and the rest of it.”

