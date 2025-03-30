Will Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s Relationship Change Following NFL Star’s Visit to White House? Reports Predict

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating each other since 2023 and have been getting stronger than ever. However, experts believe the relationship between the two might change following the NFL star's visit to the White House.

While there has been no official confirmation, the media reports have revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs have been invited by the newly elected President amid his comments about Swift and Kelce's relationship.

In his conversation with the Daily Caller in 2023, the President of the United States had said, "I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their lives, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not."

Two years after Trump's prediction, the duo has been together, as they are often spotted out on dates or at each other's big events.

Moreover, Swift and Trump have often called each other out on social media platforms. In the past elections, the musician openly voiced her support for Kamala Harris, who stood for the post against the second-time President.

Post that, Trump took to his X account and wrote, "I hate Taylor Swift." The political figure also addressed the crowd booing at the Grammy-winning singer at the Super Bowl in 2025. He stated, "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the stadium. MAGA is unforgiving."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in an interview with a media portal, the President opened up about his invitation to the NFL team. He revealed that the meet-up was due before Covid-19 after the team's Super Bowl win in 2020.