Taylor Swift Keeps It Romantic With Boyfriend Travis Kelce in Montana With a Third-Wheeling Cupid Twist

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted to be on a date. Moreover, it wasn’t just the couple that was seen having a good time; joining them was Erin Andrews, the highly acclaimed sportscaster.

Interestingly, the beautiful trio was seen on a secret getaway to Montana. As per a report by Page Six, an insider said that the I Knew You Were Trouble singer, Travis Kelce, and Erin Andrews had stepped out for a meal at the Auric Room, which happens to be a supper club and speakeasy, at Lone Mountain Ranch.

The source also mentioned that “Erin is close friends with Taylor and Travis, and Travis even jokingly credits Erin with encouraging Taylor to date him.”

According to reports, it was Eric Andrews, 46, who encouraged the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to ask out Taylor Swift, 35. This was after he could not meet the pop star during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Montana, back in July 2023.

Moreover, the widely appreciated TV personality had even publicly urged Taylor Swift to give Travis Kelce a chance during an episode of the Calm Down podcast that Erin Andrews hosts with Charissa Thompson. This was in August 2023.

“[Taylor], I know we’re not the best of friends; we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy,” Erin Andrews had stated back then.

Following this, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a vacation in Park City, Utah, enjoying the snow.

It was in early March this year that the Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me singer and Kelce were seen leaving a restaurant while being escorted by security. In February, Taylor Swift and Kelce flew to an unknown location to have some private time after the heavy loss of KCC in the 2025 Super Bowl.