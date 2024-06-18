Will There Be A Deadpool & Wolverine Part 2? Director Shawn Levy Finally Has An Answer

Deadpool is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Fans are curious about a follow-up to the open multiverse and the unique tone of Deadpool films. Director Shawn Levy has confirmed that he is not aware of a fourth Deadpool movie, but is willing to return to the multiverse.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay he wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, alongside Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Shawn Levy addresses a potential Deadpool & Wolverine sequel

In a recent interview with Deadline, Shawn Levy said that although he doesn't know anything about a fourth Deadpool movie yet, he is more than willing to return to that world. "Usually I have to lie. I'm waiting for the questions when I have to lie and pretend I don't know the answer, but this one I can sincerely say I don't know," he said.

Levy added, "But I can, in the same breath, say, 'Man, this thing has been the hardest, most all-consuming thing I've ever dane. But it's also been the most creatively gratifying.' Because with Deadpool, there's no rules. It is, in its very DNA, built on tonal audacity. So, for a filmmaker, what a delight. And to do it with my best friend Ryan, my other buddy Hugh, the three of us who have known each other now for a very long time, it was just a blast. Because if you work with friends, you don't mind making an ass of yourself. And if you're working on something that's comedic, you better be willing to fall on your face."

Ryan Reynolds has been joking about a partnership with Jackman's Wolverine since the first Deadpool movie back in 2016. The duo first appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but the origin story was criticized for misrepresenting Deadpool. If the movie generates the expected revenue this summer, a sequel is likely on the horizon.

Deadpool & Wolverine could achieve $1B

Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios' first R-rated film, is generating unprecedented box office excitement. The trailer broke the record for the most views for a movie trailer within 24 hours, with 365 million total views. The film's success is attributed to its strong Deadpool elements and the anticipation it has generated, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest $1 billion-earning film from the MCU.

According to Deadline, Deadpool & Wolverine is tracking early to earn $200-$239 million in its domestic box office opening weekend, with the added caveat that the projections are said to be conservative. If the MCU movie's opening weekend fits into the reported range, Deadpool & Wolverine would have the highest-grossing debut of any R-rated movie ever.

Reynolds' original Deadpool currently holds that record with a $132.4 million domestic opening, which the MCU movie would easily obliterate if all goes as expected. The projected opening weekend would also mean that Deadpool & Wolverine is well on its way to $1 billion.

Deadpool & Wolverine's domestic opening weekend could surpass $200 million, making it the MCU's latest $1 billion hit. This is due to a long-standing movie trend, with eight movies having a domestic opening weekend of $200 million or more. Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi have the lowest total box office at the end of their theatrical runs, yet still managed to exceed the $1 billion mark.

Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ended their box office runs at the $1.3 billion mark. The other six movies to debut with more than $200 million domestically all finished with box office totals that range from $1.5 billion to Avengers: Endgame's massive $2.8 billion.

The latest Marvel movie to gross over $1 billion was Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie fell short of the $2 billion mark, though Tom Holland's third Spider-Man flick was not released in China, which affected that possible box office milestone.

That is a problem Deadpool & Wolverine will not have, as the MCU's only 2024 movie has been cleared for a release in China, one of the most important box office markets in the world. Like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Deadpool & Wolverine has built anticipation centered on its multiversal story.

