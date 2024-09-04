Fact Check: Did Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Twins? Revisiting Viral Rumor

It's a bitter truth that misinformation travels faster than fact on the internet, especially surrounding famous celebrities like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who have been victims of it. The pair had two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but during her first pregnancy, it was wildly speculated that she was having twins.

Markle along with her husband, birthed their first child, a son, Prince Archie on May 6, 2019. When she was pregnant, many people wondered if she would give birth to twins. According to People Magazine, before the suspension of wagering the probability of her having twins, oddsmakers Paddy Power garnered “abnormal” amounts of bets, which gave a result of 5/1 odds.

They reportedly gave a statement, “An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether this morning,” adding, “Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters – or an insider source – knows something more than we do.”

Even before the birth of their son, whenever the royal couple has reportedly spoken about it, they made sure to address the baby singularity. When Prince Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in February 2019, he stated that there was “a heavy baby in there!”

Advertisement

Fast forward to now, Archie was joined by a little sister who was born on June 4, 2021. The couple named her Princess Lilibet. However, there was one more rumor about the Suits actress which was about her having twin boys with a businessman when she was studying at the university.

This was discussed on online forums by many people. In one certain discussion on Quora, people did not believe in this speculation. One person pointed out that if such a huge thing had happened, then it would have been discovered by the people a long time ago. Another person called this a humorous speculation and dismissed it by questioning who would have “dreamed up that one.”

The aforementioned rumors were just a spec of an example of how influential celebrities have been a target of misinformation related to their professional or private lives. Things like these are increasing day by day with very few tools to avoid the influx of misinformation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Meghan Markle Revealed She Was Stopped From Doing THIS With Fans During Royal Engagement With Prince Harry