XO, Kitty Season 2 Trailer: Noah Centineo Makes A Surprise Cameo As Lovable Peter Kavinsky; SEE HERE

Netflix dropped the trailer for XO, Kitty Season 2, and Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky stole the limelight! The first season of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before spin-off series showed Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty, navigating her high-school life in Seoul, South Korea. When her romance with Dae Heon derails, she starts fling with Min Ho.

However, things get complicated when Kitty dreams of kissing Yuri, realizing she could be into girls. Going by the trailer, the drama, madness, and love triangles will continue in the upcoming season.

Although it's unclear whether Centineo will make a one-scene cameo, his presence and camaraderie with Kitty — who was a crucial part of Peter Kavinsky and Laura Jean's love story — will add a whole new flavor to the show.

Anna Cathcart’s character will be headed back to Seoul for a new semester at Korea International School Seoul (KISS). “Last semester ended with so much drama,” she says in the trailer. “This semester, I have my priorities straight; I’m going to hit the books and finally discover who my mom really was. I’m ready to launch Kitty 2.0.”

Kitty talks about feeling like an anomaly when she first arrived at the university and says there’s “nothing like a friendly face from home.” That’s when Kavinsky entered the frame, and Kitty ran to hug him. The trailer then cuts to Kavinsky giving her a pep talk. “You are Kitty Song freaking Covey, don’t you forget it,” he says before the trailer ends.

Speaking to Tudum, Centineo gushed about the “amazing” experience of working with Cathcart in the spin-off series. “She’s so wonderfully talented, and her work ethic shows in every scene,” he told the outlet. “Stepping back into the To All The Boys universe was a true joy, and I hope our incredible audience enjoys seeing Peter again as much as I did,” he added.

The actor shared that incorporating Kavinsky into the universe was a lot of fun and hopes that the fans enjoy his interaction with their favorite XO, Kitty characters and teases “juicy surprises” in store.