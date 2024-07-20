Glen Powell Roped In For Kurt Russell’s Backdraft Remake? Here’s What Report Suggests

Glen Powell is all set to star in the upcoming remake of the 1991 classic film by Kurt Russell, Backdraft. The Twisters star, who has spelled wonders on screens with his performance in the movie, has already begun filming for the remake of the 1991 film. According to a report on Screenrant, the producer, Brian Grazer, has shared the news of Powell joining the cast. However, other details about the film have been mostly kept under wraps.

While the crew prepares for a remake, Backdraft already has a sequel released in 2019. Gonzalo López-Gallego directed Backdraft 2, which had an entirely new cast including Alisha Bailey, Alastair Mackenzie, and Joe Anderson.

What did Brian Grazer say about the upcoming remake of Kurt Russell?

In a conversation with CNBC Television, producer Brain Grazer revealed that he is excited to have the Top Gun: Maverick star as the lead cast member in the remake of the cult classic. Grazer shared that his collaboration with Imagine Entertainment has helped him gain confidence that the movie will perform well in theaters.

Speaking of the production studios, the producer shared, "It’s great for us because we’ve built, over 30 years, over 100 different product brands. Whether it’s Backdraft, which I’m now going to do today with Glen Powell, or whether it’s 24, a movie that we’re going to do in a very interesting way with Disney-Fox."

Advertisement

Grazer further added that he and his team are working with the '90s and early 2000s format because the streamers have become more risk-averse than ever. Brian Graze, along with Imagine Entertainment, has projects lined up with Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson as well.

ALSO READ: Twisters Star Glen Powell Recalls Advice He Received From Tom Cruise About Navigating Fame: 'I Don’t Know How To Work This...'

What was the 1991 film Backdraft about?

Kurt Russell starrer Brackdraft revolved around the genres of action and thriller, which was declared a hit at the box office at the time. According to the synopsis of the film, “A rookie firefighter tries to impress his elder brother and other firefighters in this detailed look into the duties and private lives of firemen.”

Apart from Russell, the movie starred William Baldwin, Scott Glenn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rebecca De Mornay, Robert De Niro, and Donald Sutherland.

The original Backdraft movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar Jones Aimed To Impress On 'First Date' At Twisters set; Find Out