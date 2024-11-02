'You Deserve All The Best': Céline Dion Praises Adele Following Their Heartfelt Las Vegas Encounter Last Weekend

Céline Dion is still processing the conversation she had with Adele at her Las Vegas residency on Saturday, October 26. After seeing the Skyfall singer at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace with her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, last weekend, the My Heart Will Go On crooner took to her Instagram on Friday, November 1, to detail the experience she and her boys had. She also shared a few words of appreciation for her fellow musician.

“Adele, we are so grateful to you for welcoming me and my family back to the Colosseum for your amazing show!” Dion wrote alongside a picture of both of them sharing a sweet yet emotional moment at the English singer-songwriter’s show. “Your performance was spectacular, and your production was so beautiful. We loved seeing you and hearing you sing,” she added.

Dion shared in her message that Adele’s music has had a significant impact on her life, especially over the last few years. For the uninformed, Dion is battling Stiff Person Syndrome, a chronic health complication that has no cure. The singer revealed her diagnosis in

Dion, furthermore, expressed in her message to the 16-time Grammy winner that she was “happy” for her amid all her recent achievements and that she fully supported her decision to take a break from showbiz.

Noting that she wishes for all of Adele’s dreams to come true, Dion closed her Instagram statement by describing her as someone who is in a class by herself. “You deserve all the best,” Dion said.

A video posted on TikTok in August showed Adele telling her fans she would soon be taking a step back from her busy career. In her follow-up shows, she also insinuated that she might be getting married during that break. The Rolling in the Deep singer, for those who may not know, is dating sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele’s Vegas residency, which started in November 2022, is set to come to an end on November 23. However, before that, she was able to have a full-circle moment with Dion, as she revealed in her own Instagram post that she had been using the same room at the Caesars Palace that Dion used during her residency there in 2018.

Adele also revealed that she keeps a picture of the veteran French-Canadian crooner right next to the stage and touches it every night before she walks on to serenade her fans. Regarding Dion attending her show, Adele said the moment meant so much to her that she would never be able to describe it in words.

