'You Just...': Eva Mendes Shares Her Advice on Handling Beauty Treatments You Regret

Eva Mendes got candid about beauty procedures, offering some simple advice for those who regret treatments that didn’t turn out as expected.

In a conversation with The Times UK, Mendes discussed various topics, including how her husband, Ryan Gosling, makes her feel sexy. Regarding beauty procedures, she truthfully expressed that she’s not afraid to try treatments that are “safe” because most of them can be reversed. She noted that if someone gets Botox and doesn’t like it, it will eventually fade away.

Mendes said, “There have been times where I’ve regretted something, and then you just wait it out.” The Hitch actress shared that she considered getting her jaw lasered at one point in her life, describing it as getting “funky.”

Back in March, she spoke with the outlet about entering the next decade of her life, expressing that it was totally okay. The Place Beyond the Pines star shared, “I feel like a girl inside, and I’m like, Oh my God, I’m not a girl anymore.”

The veteran actress, who stepped away from acting years ago to prioritize raising her and Ryan Gosling’s children, Esmeralda and Amada Lee, gave fans a glimmer of hope for her potential return to the big screen.

While chatting with the Sunday Times, Mendes was asked whether it was difficult to step away from acting. She candidly shared that she never really liked acting.

Mendes clarified that she didn’t mean this in a “self-deprecating” manner, noting that she didn't consider herself a great actress. She reflected on her experiences working alongside truly talented individuals.

Although acting wasn’t something she particularly enjoyed, Mendes expressed admiration for the work she did with her husband. She noted that he brings out something in her that was never “accessible before.”

While pointing out that there may be a potential return on the big screen, the actress said that if the opportunity for them to collaborate appears, she would “love” to be a part of that.

