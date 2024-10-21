'She Fights for Everyone': Usher, Lizzo, and Other Celebrities Rally Behind Kamala Harris Ahead of U.S. Elections

Kamala Harris surely has gained the support of A-list artists, including Usher and Lizzo, who are not afraid to showcase their endorsement for her ahead of the presidential election in the USA.

On Sunday, Usher endorsed Harris at a rally in Atlanta. He joined her on the campaign trail the day before, per a report by The Times of India.

While talking with the voters in Georgia, he emphasized the Vice President’s commitment to inclusivity and her plans for the country that benefit its citizens. He said, “I'm supporting Kamala Harris because she fights for everyone's rights and freedom.”

He talked about her plans, which included supporting small businesses, bettering health and communities, and giving development opportunities. The veteran performer talked about the crucial opportunity of choosing a new generation of leadership with just 17 days left.

He further repeatedly said that he was there to support the next president of the nation, Kamala Harris. During his speech, he talked about the significance of voter turnout in Georgia, asking the public to utilize the last days of the campaign.

The singer said, “We've got work to do, Atlanta, to get this campaign across the finish line. I'm counting on you. We can make a difference in this election."

According to the outlet, on Saturday, the vice president was also joined by Lizzo in Detroit during an early voting event. The singer urged people to cast their votes early, supporting Harris.

Lizzo, who is a Detroit native, shared how proud she was of the city and also addressed some remarks made by another presidential nominee, Donald Trump, about the city. During a speech at the Detroit Economic Club, he reportedly said that the entire nation would be like Detroit if Harris ends up becoming the president.

While endorsing the VP and responding to what Trump remarked, Lizzo said, “Put some respect on Detroit's name.”

The Juice singer stressed the significance of early voting. She said to the crowd that if their vote did not matter, then voter suppression wouldn’t have existed. She expressed that Michigan was "the swing state of all swing states" and called early voting a “power move.”

Other celebrities who have shown their support for Harris are Taylor Swift, George Clooney, Cardi B, Mark Ruffalo, Lance Bass, Barbara Streisand, and many more.

