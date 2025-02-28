Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Billy Uncover the Truth About Phyllis’ Disappearance?

On The Young and the Restless this Friday, February 28, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) grows increasingly suspicious of Phyllis Summers' (Michelle Stafford) sudden disappearance. Meanwhile, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) scramble to keep their cover-up intact.

Nick and Daniel will compare notes after both receiving odd burner phone calls—Nick from Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Daniel from Phyllis. Given that both women supposedly lost their phones and left town abruptly, their simultaneous calls raise red flags.

Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) confirms hearing Phyllis’ voice, and Nick recognizes Sharon’s, which helps ease immediate panic. However, Billy’s concerns deepen once he returns from Paris and starts asking questions about Phyllis’ whereabouts.

Since Phyllis warned Summer not to tell Billy about her business leads, Summer may urge Daniel and Nick to keep him in the dark as well. As a result, the two men may offer Billy a vague explanation, suggesting Phyllis just needed some personal time away.

But Billy won’t buy it—Phyllis was eager to dive into work at Abbott Communications, making her sudden vanishing act all the more suspicious. As his doubts grow, Billy may even predict that Phyllis is in serious trouble.

Elsewhere, Phyllis and Sharon find themselves trapped in a twisted game orchestrated by their captor, who forces them to relive key moments from their past. As they piece together clues, the two women realize their history may hold the key to their survival.

Meanwhile, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) has a tense confrontation with Holden Novak (Nathan Owens). Though she previously downplayed their past relationship to Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), Holden isn’t convinced.

Holden insists their bond in Los Angeles was far more than casual, but Audra remains firm—she refuses to let her past derail her present. She pushes Holden to keep his distance, but his persistence suggests the drama is far from over.

With Billy’s suspicions growing, Phyllis and Sharon trapped in a dangerous game, and Audra struggling to keep her past in check, The Young and the Restless is gearing up for a dramatic showdown. As the lies pile up, how long before the truth comes crashing down?