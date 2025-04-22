Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle Defy Victor to Move In with Claire?

On April 22, The Young and the Restless will bring fans a tension-filled episode as Kyle Abbott risks Victor Newman’s wrath by taking a major step with Claire. Meanwhile, Phyllis Summers stirs up drama of her own, pushing Sally Spectra and Billy Abbott to the edge. With emotions running high, this episode delivers explosive moments you won’t want to miss.

Phyllis Summers will ignite fresh friction with Sally Spectra, and their clash will center around Billy Abbott and recent shakeups at Abbott Communications. With Daniel Romalotti Jr. stepping away, Billy fears Phyllis may follow. Sally, sensing an opportunity, might taunt Phyllis about being a second-choice replacement—especially since Billy once considered her as a backup. But Phyllis won’t back down easily. She’s determined to stay, claiming she’s Billy’s first pick and reaffirming her commitment to the company, regardless of Daniel’s departure.

Daniel, meanwhile, is battling creative burnout following personal losses and family chaos. Tessa Porter steps in to support him, offering inspiration and a helping hand as he starts forming a new plan for the future.

On a more romantic front, Claire Newman reveals she’s ready to move forward with Kyle’s idea of living together. However, with Victoria Newman still in full protective mother mode and Victor Newman ready to pounce at the slightest provocation, this decision won’t come without consequences. Claire checks in to make sure Kyle still stands by the plan—especially now that it’s no longer hypothetical.

Despite the looming threat of Victor’s retaliation, Kyle remains steadfast. He believes this move is the right one, and he’s willing to take the heat to be with Claire.

As Kyle and Claire prepare for this next chapter, the threat of Victor’s vengeance looms large. Can love withstand Newman-level drama? And will Phyllis secure her place at Abbott Communications, or will her provocations backfire? One thing’s certain: Tuesday’s episode of The Young and the Restless is packed with emotional confrontations and bold decisions that will shake Genoa City.