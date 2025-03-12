Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Summer Newman Uncover a Sinister Plot?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 12, tease a day full of shocking discoveries and perilous decisions. Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) will receive disturbing news, while Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) may be walking straight into a trap. Meanwhile, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) shares a revelation with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), but is her happiness too good to be true?

Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) will inform Summer about the unsettling white van sighting—first near where Phyllis was last seen, then in the same area as Sharon’s disappearance. The eerie coincidence leaves Summer convinced that something is terribly wrong. Though she’d rather lean on Kyle for support, she accepts Chance’s comfort for now.

Elsewhere, Phyllis and Sharon take matters into their own hands at the abandoned psychiatric facility where they’re being held. They suspect their captor has no intention of releasing them, even if they successfully complete his twisted experiment. While the kidnapper insists this isn’t personal, his lack of interest in their safe return is alarming.

In a desperate bid for control, Sharon and Phyllis attempt to outmaneuver their captor—but their plan backfires, placing them in even greater danger. With a trap closing in around them, panic will set in before the week is over.

Meanwhile, Traci Abbott makes a surprising confession to Jack—she envisions a future with Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins). During a dinner with Jack and Diane Jenkins Abbott (Susan Walters), Alan hints at a proposal, suggesting he would ask Traci to marry him if he believed she’d say yes. Traci, seemingly ready for commitment, may not realize the potential danger lurking beneath her happiness.

There are growing suspicions that Alan may not be who he claims to be. Could he actually be his sociopathic twin, Martin Laurent? If so, Traci’s romantic dream could turn into a nightmare. With Sharon and Phyllis’ captor referencing his "experiment," all signs point to a dark twist ahead.

As the drama unfolds, it seems no one is safe in Genoa City. Is Traci unknowingly falling into Martin’s trap? Will Phyllis and Sharon escape their captor’s clutches, or are they doomed to play his twisted game? Stay tuned for all the jaw-dropping twists and turns ahead on The Young and the Restless.