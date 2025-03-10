Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Summer Sabotage Kyle and Claire’s Evening Together?

In The Young and the Restless episode airing Monday, March 10, tensions rise as Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) takes matters into her own hands to keep Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) away from Claire Newman (Hayley Erin). Her meddling sets off a chain reaction, leaving Claire in an unexpected encounter with Holden Novak (Nathan Owens).

After overhearing Kyle’s phone call with Claire, Summer becomes determined to throw a wrench in their evening together. Her jealousy over Kyle’s growing connection with Claire pushes her to manipulate circumstances, ensuring that he won’t be able to meet Claire as planned.

One possible tactic involves preventing Diane Jenkins Abbott (Susan Walters) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) from babysitting Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell), forcing Kyle to stay home. Alternatively, Summer might fabricate an urgent work situation that demands Kyle’s attention. Either way, Claire finds herself alone at the GCAC bar, where she orders a martini.

While Claire mutters about the drink’s strength, she unknowingly catches the attention of Holden, who was supposed to fly back to Los Angeles but faces a delay. Taking advantage of the extra time, Holden strikes up a flirtatious conversation, impressed by Claire’s Bond reference.

Meanwhile, if Kyle manages to resolve Summer’s interference and joins Claire later, he may find himself irritated by Holden’s charm. Summer, ever the opportunist, might even encourage Holden’s interest to keep Claire occupied—and Kyle within reach.

Elsewhere, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) continue facing cryptic riddles at the abandoned psychiatric facility. Tensions escalate as Phyllis suddenly falls ill, prompting Sharon to question whether the kidnapper has drugged her—or if Phyllis is faking in a desperate attempt to manipulate the captor into providing medical help.

With Summer determined to reclaim Kyle and Sharon and Phyllis struggling to escape their nightmarish predicament, drama is at an all-time high. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more shocking twists and power plays in Genoa City.