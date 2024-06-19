Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Creator Promises Major Updates; READ

Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum recently praised Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and writer Jeff Trammell has confirmed that everything is going well with the upcoming Spider-Man animated series. Winderbaum revealed that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is everything fans of the character have been asking for.

According to Winderbaum, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a story that strips the character back to the basics, focusing on Peter trying to help his aunt while completely broke and balancing that with a life as a superhero. After the MCU's Spider-Man movies tried new things with the character, the fans' wishes for more classic Spider-Man stories by Marvel seemed to be answered by the animated series.

Writer shares exciting update for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series

On Twitter, Jeff Trammell avowed, "Hey friends! Just hopping on to say don't believe everything you read about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man! The second I can share news about the show, I promise that I will personally post it so you know it's legit!" Trammell subsequently asserted that it's "also been two years since [he's] been able to share anything," in response to a fan professing that it's been "almost 2 years since [the fans] heard anything."

Later, when asked by another fan how everything is coming along, Trammell replied, "Everything is going great, the show gets better with every stage and I'm hopeful that you all will love it as much as I do!"

Trammell's comments match up with ones he made in 2023, remarking at the time that he's "eager for everyone to see the show," and that the production team "worked hard to make [Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man] feel special, fun and unique," going on to further note that he's excited for the world to see it.

Brad Winderbaum also spoke highly of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in May, affirming that it's "amazing, to say the least," and that he thinks it's going to surprise people, adding, "It is very much like a cut from that Steve Ditko era of the comics. It's Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero."

"It's so essentially Spider-Man, and what Jeff Trammell, the creator of that show, did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with," he continued. "Similarly, just because it's long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show."

How Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man & the MCU could connect

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is reintroducing Peter Parker, a character who has been a fan favorite since Holland's three solo movies. Fans have been requesting a more classic version of Spider-Man, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will fulfill this request. The animated series will feature a broken Peter Parker trying to save the world and help his aunt.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to follow the classic storyline of Peter Parker in Holland's Spider-Man 4, as Peter returns to basics in the MCU after Doctor Strange's memory spell leaves him alone. Peter must move into a small apartment and sew his new Spider-Man costume, as he no longer has access to Stark Tech.

The main difference between the new direction Holland's Spider-Man is headed in and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is related to Peter Parker's age. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter was finishing high school, setting him up for more mature stories and perhaps a college setting in Spider-Man 4.

In the animated series, Peter will be back in high school for classic Spider-Man adventures. While Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has no set release date, the series is expected to arrive on Disney+ later this year.

