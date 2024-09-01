'Your Impact Is Huge’: Missy Elliott & Ciara Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Fatman Scoop After His Tragic Death At 53

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Isaac Freeman III better known by his stage name Fatman Scoop received heartfelt tribute from fellow friend Missy Elliott as he died on August 30, 2024, after shockingly collapsing onstage at a show at 53. His tour manager Birch Michael, announced the news.

Meanwhile, Missy Elliot “Prayers for Fatman Scoop’s family for strength during this difficult time,” Elliot, who worked with Scoop on her hit 2005 single Lose Control, wrote via X, formerly Twitter, on August 31, 2024.

She concluded her post by telling Scoop, “Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten." Furthermore, Ciara who was also also featured in the Lose Control video posted on Instagram Saturday alongside a video of Scoop in a recording session, “Rest Easy at @FatmanScoop!

“You were truly one of the best voices in hip-hop! I’m so glad I got to experience your greatness! We will all miss you greatly" the caption read.

Scoop was performing on stage when he suddenly suffered an emergency. In a video circulating online, he appeared energetic at first but then walked toward the back of the DJ booth as he said, “Hamden make some noise!”

Shortly after, a video obtained by TMZ showed paramedics rushing to help the rapper. “Big man needs to relax … they ain’t got no fans on this stage,” a person could be heard saying on the mic at the time.

Advertisement

As first responders performed CPR and chest compressions, performers onstage and the crowd broke out in prayer, per a Facebook video online, as per Page Six.

Scoop was then taken out on a stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital, but sadly he could not make it. He was best known for his energetic and booming voice, which has become iconic in the world of hip-hop and club music.

Some of his prominent associations include working with Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Ciara, and Pitbull. He was the life of any party or club and could mesmerize the audience and make them groove with his voice.

Beyond music, Fatman Scoop has also ventured into radio, where he has hosted shows and entertained listeners around the globe. Freeman had two children. He married twice, once to Shanda Freeman and then to his wife Susan. They divorced after 13 years together.

ALSO READ: Who Was Fatman Scoop? Exploring His Life And Career As Rapper Dies After Collapsing Mid-Performance

What Happened To Fatman Scoop Aka Isaac Freeman? HipHop Prodigy Sparks Concern After Being Rushed To Hospital