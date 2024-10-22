'You're The Pioneer': Drew Barrymore And Valerie Bertinelli Credits Pamela Anderson For Helping Them Go Makeup-Free On TV

Pamela Anderson is undoubtedly an inspirational figure to her fans, as are Drew Barrymore and Valrie Bertinelli, who credited her with helping them ditch their makeup while appearing on television.

In the preview of The Drew Barrymore Show’s October 22, Tuesday episode posted on TikTok and Instagram, Barrymore and Bertinelli fiercely went without makeup in front of the screen alongside the Baywatch actress.

This was seemingly inspired by Anderson’s inspiring move of leaving makeup. According to People magazine, she has been attending major events without applying makeup since September of last year.

The Wedding Singer actress said, “I really think you own this space. I think you're the pioneer of what we're certainly doing here today.” To which Anderson responded, “Isn't it freeing? Doesn't it feel free? I feel free. I mean, it's taken a while too; I've had my little, you know, journey with it, but we all are our own worst critics.”

The Barb Wire star further shared that she was at Paris Fashion Week and decided that she would not need to compete with anyone if she went to a fashion show. Anderson questioned herself why she was wasting three hours getting makeup done when she had donned beautiful Vivian Westwood outfits.

The veteran actress shared about not realizing that people would notice it. She said that when individuals started coming up to her and conversing about it, she thought that was a “great message.” Anderson shared that she desired to remember who she was.

The actress also revealed that two years ago, she started questioning herself about who she was. Anderson stated that she went home into her garden and began planting trees, and her interest sparked in nature. Going back to trees, they had known her since she was born.

The veteran star revealed that she bought her grandmother’s property, renovated it, and began taking “ it all back.” Raw Justice star shared that she started to peek out wearing no makeup and realized that she felt great in her skin.

Anderson said she was having the best time and felt free and “empowered.” She also expressed her excitement about life again. Barrymore, known for her candidness, removed her hair extensions before the video ended.

