‘Kind Of Make A Game Of It': Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Going Alcohol-Free

American actress, Valerie Bertinelli, celebrated her six-month journey of being alcohol-free in her July Instagram post. Now Bertinelli has opened up about the positive changes she spotted within her after adopting an alcohol-free lifestyle. The two-time Golden Globe Awards winner further shared that she wishes to spend the rest of her remaining life in a much cleaner manner.

Valerie Bertinelli opens up about her alcohol-free life

Talking to PEOPLE, the Hot in Cleveland star shared the most evident changes within her after she decided to quit alcohol once and for all. The actress stated that despite the constant life struggles it is still relatively better to take care of herself when she follows a clean and alcohol-free lifestyle.

Bertinelli added that her mornings have been much better as she no longer has to deal with the aftermath of consuming alcohol or worrying about her actions while drunk. She shared, “Even with life struggles and how life can be challenging, I find that it is easier to get myself clearer faster, about what I need to do and taking care of my life. I feel good when I wake up in the morning. I'm not groggy. I'm not tired. I'm not: ‘What did I do last night?’”

Further addressing her remarkable journey to keep herself away from alcohol for straight six months, the One Day at a Time actress made it clear that she never per se had issues with alcohol, making her journey slightly easier. Bertinelli revealed that started to perceive her journey as a game where each passing month served as a milestone, motivating her to keep going on.

Valerie Bertinelli wants to live the rest of her life in a clean manner

Valerie Bertinelli remarked that keeping her safe distance from alcohol has helped her to be more honest with her emotions, mental health journey, and work. The actress added that her decision to quit alcohol is a long-term plan, as she wishes to live the rest of her life in peace without consuming alcohol. The decision comes from the actress’s desire to spend her remaining life in a much cleaner manner.

“I say all the time, ‘If I'm lucky, I have 20 more years left,’ and I want them to be the best years of my life. And I don't want to be doing what I've been doing for the last 64 years. I want a better, cleaner, cooler, more exciting way to knock out the last 20,” Bertinelli commented.

Valerie Bertinelli’s journey to follow an alcohol-free life in her 60s is surely inspiring. Bertinelli has been adopting a pretty healthy lifestyle in recent times and has been open about the same with her fans.

