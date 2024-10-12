‘Zelig, We Love You’: Hugh Jackman Appeals to His Fans to Join the Search for Missing Broadway Artist Zelig Williams

Hugh Jackman initiates a search for the missing Broadway artist, Zelig Williams. On Thursday, the Logan actor shared an emotional note on his Instagram account, urging the fans to indulge in the search as well.

Williams and Jackman worked together in 2019 during The Greatest Showman Tour. The Broadway star has been missing for the past 10 days.

In his address to his followers, the actor shared a picture of the missing artist, and alongside he wrote, "Please ... if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams, please reach out to your local authorities.” He further stated, "Zelig, we love you and are praying for your safe return. Please pass this message on!!!"

Williams is expected to star as one of the lead characters in the upcoming play MJ: The Musical, while the last project that Williams was a part of for over five months was Hamilton, that will be opening on October 26.

According to the reports of People Magazine, the Broadway actor was last spotted at his home in Colombia on Thursday morning. It also further added that Williams was in his hometown as a dance teacher.

Williams’ mother claimed that she saw his son leaving the house at around 9 a.m., and then the actor was in no contact with his mother for 24 hours, and that’s when she grew suspicious.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Williams was last spotted in South Carolina, close to Congaree National Park. Later on, his car was found there along the 500-mile Palmetto Trail, which crosses the entire state.

Other media reports also claimed that the Broadway dancer’s family initially feared that Williams might have been a part of a car accident, as his phone indicated SOS and crash, which his friend received.

However, when Williams’ car was found, the police shared that there was no evidence of a crash. Zelig Williams turned 28 just a few weeks ago and had gone missing some days before he was scheduled to hold a workshop.

