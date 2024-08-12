Hugh Jackman Wanted THIS British Actor As His Wolverine Successor Years Before Henry Cavill Picked The Mantle; Find Out

Hugh, Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 has created a buzz among fans. Jackman first took on the role of Wolverine back in 2000, and he became the face of the character for nearly two decades. After his emotional farewell in Logan in 2017, many fans were left wondering who could fill his shoes if Wolverine were ever recast.

Interestingly, Jackman once hinted that he had a British actor in mind who could take over his legacy. This happened years before Henry Cavill made a surprise appearance in the Marvel Universe. Want to know which actor Jackman was talking about, dive further and find out.

The buzz around Wolverine’s successor

Though people are really happy to see him back still there are discussions about who might eventually take over this role. During a conversation with MTV UK eight years ago, Jackman shared that he believed British actor Tom Hardy could be a perfect fit for this role. He said, “I had not given it much thought and did not want to make it easy for the studio to replace me, but Hardy’s name was frequently considered.”

Jackman explained that he hadn’t given this much thought though. He didn’t want to make it easy for the studio to find someone new. However, he revealed that Hardy’s name was already in the mix. “I didn't want to make it easy for them, but Tom Hardy was the name that kept coming up,” he added. At that time, Jackman was still involved in the X-Men franchise.

A surprise return to the MCU

When Hugh Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000, he created a character that became a staple of the superhero genre. Fans were heartbroken when he announced his retirement from the role after Logan. They thought that this would be the last time they saw him in the iconic yellow suit. However, his unexpected return in Deadpool 3 has thrilled fans.

It was Reynolds who announced that Jackman is going to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. He revealed the news by sharing a video. Fans couldn’t believe that they would see Wolverine and Deadpool together on screen. Though it raised a lot of questions also. People were wondering how this comeback was possible.

How did MCU convince him to a comeback?

When asked about how Marvel convinced him to come back, Jackman replied, “Come on! I make my own decisions.” Initially, Jackman believed his time with Wolverine was over. In 2021, he claimed that he hadn’t received any news from Marvel Studios about returning to the role. This hinted that he had closed the chapter on Wolverine.

It's interesting to think that Jackman might have contacted Marvel Studios on his own. If that’s true, it explains his confidence about returning. Before the movie’s release, he hinted that this version would be different from what fans saw in the previous X-Men films.

The Henry Cavill connection

In Deadpool & Wolverine, fans got a glimpse of Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant, known as Cavill-rine. This cameo sparked theories about Cavill possibly taking over the role in the future. Fans excitedly debated if he would succeed Jackman as the main Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Cavill’s unexpected appearance reminded fans of the multiverse concept in superhero films. This idea allows characters to appear in different forms and timelines. Loki introduced the idea of variants, which opened the doors for exciting crossovers. And, because of this, there are endless possibilities for casting also.

While some fans support the idea of Cavill taking over, some still cherish Jackman’s legacy. Many also hope for Tom Hardy to step into Wolverine’s shows in the future.

