Zoë Kravitz Spotted With Noah Centineo After Splitting From Ex-Fiancé of Three Years Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz was recently spotted with Noah Centineo. According to reports, the two actors were seen leaving a restaurant together.

For those who may not know, the actress from The Batman split up with her ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum, last year. After separating from her fiancé in October—whom she had been with for three years— Zoë Kravitz was seen leaving the venue dressed in an all-black outfit.

This news comes almost four months after the Magic Mike actor and Kravitz called off their wedding.

Lenny Kravitz's daughter was seen walking toward a car with Noah Centineo. The two were strolling along the pavement after exiting the venue together. They were even seen bundling up against the cold air.

While the Big Little Lies actress was spotted wearing a black coat, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor was seen in a black tuxedo and black pants. Beneath the tuxedo, he was wearing a jet-black shirt.

For those unfamiliar, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were romantically involved and even got engaged after first meeting during Zoë's directorial debut, the thriller Blink Twice.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Channing Tatum got a tattoo of Zoë’s initials on the back of his hand in September of last year.

On September 3, Tatum also shared a picture with Kravitz on Instagram, posting a photo of Zoë lying on his shirtless chest.

In the caption, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor wrote, “This little sweet. She so tired, bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break… she just kept going and going and going.”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were last seen together on October 6, 2024.