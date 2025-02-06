Zoe Saldaña Reacts to Emilia Pérez Co-star Karla Sofía Gascón’s Controversy: ‘Never in a Million Years…’

Zoe Saldaña is speaking out about her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón's ongoing controversy. The actress appeared on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast for a Q&A session; the outlet posted a preview of the session on February 5.

When asked about the backlash that Gascón has been receiving over her since-deleted offensive tweets, Saldaña expressed that she felt "sad" about the news.

The Avatar actress admitted that though she can't speak or judge other people's actions, she can attest to her experience. "Never in a million years did I ever believe that we would be here," she added.

She expressed her disappointment over the situation, which has deeply affected her, saying she's been carrying a sense of sadness in her chest ever since the unfortunate news broke out.

When asked whether she's had any contact with Gascón since the news broke out, she refused to make explicit comments on the topic, claiming that she's still processing everything that went down with her co-star.

During her interview with CNN en Español, Gascón claimed that her co-stars Selena Gomez and Saldaña support her "200 percent" in the matter. When asked to comment on the statement, Saldaña clarified that she does not support any negative rhetoric of racism and bigotry towards any specific group, a belief she firmly stands for.

The actress explained that she was raised not to be judgemental of other people or communities. But while being that person, she can still stand by a body of work she's "proud" of, likely referring to the Oscar-nominated musical Emilia Pérez.

Saldaña's comments surfaced a few hours after the film's director, Jacques Audiard, condemned Gascón's offensive tweets in an interview with Deadline. He admitted to having not spoken to the openly trans actress since the controversy and called her approach to the matter "self-destructive."