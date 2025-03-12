'I love you Saeron': Kim Soo Hyun's secret letter from military exposed, sent to girlfriend Kim Sae Ron at 17; report

Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's dating controversy seems far from over. According to Dispatch, the couple had been in a relationship for six years, which had long been an open secret.

Recently, shocking details have emerged from The Qoo, where old images from Kim Soo Hyun's military service have resurfaced. Among the most talked-about revelations are two photos. One features a romantic postcard, and the other shows 30-year-old Kim Soo Hyun kissing 17-year-old Kim Sae Ron.

The postcard, which is dated January 1, 2019, has a rough translation of "I love you, Saeron," with Kim Soo Hyun expressing his feelings during his military service.

The postcard, sent from Paris, also includes a note in which he mentions getting drunk, giving the message a more intimate and personal touch.

Additional images from his military service include one where Kim Soo Hyun is seen in his uniform and another where he is receiving saline. These photos have intensified the buzz surrounding the couple, giving fans rare insight into their relationship.

Despite being in the public eye for so long, both stars have managed to keep their six-year old relationship private, with these images now giving fans a glimpse into the bond they shared.

Kim Sae Ron, an accomplished actress, has been known for her roles in hit dramas like The Man From Nowhere and Mirror of the Witch. She has kept her personal life largely out of the spotlight, focusing on her career.

Similarly, Kim Soo Hyun, who rose to fame after starring in Moon Embracing the Sun and My Love from the Star, also kept his relationship with Sae Ron under wraps.

The six-year relationship of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun, although secretive, was filled with love. These new revelations, especially the postcard and personal messages, have only fueled speculation about the true nature of their bond, confirming that their relationship was much deeper than many had realized.