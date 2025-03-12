Was Kim Soo Hyun's 6-year relationship with Kim Sae Ron an 'open secret'? Alleged testimonies reveal; report

The sudden death of Kim Sae Ron sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, leaving fans and K-netizens in disbelief. At just 24 years old, the talented actress had so much more to offer, and her passing has sparked both grief and widespread speculation about her personal life.

One of the most talked-about aspects of her life is the alleged relationship with much older actor Kim Soo Hyun. Sources close to Kim Soo Hyun, as reported by Dispatch, claim that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun had a romantic relationship when she was just 15 years old and he was 27, and it is not fake.

According to these sources, their relationship was an open secret in certain circles, though they never publicly acknowledged it due to the actress’s age.

The acquaintance mentioned, “Kim Sae Ron’s age was an issue, so they could never admit to their relationship,” adding that their meetings were “an open secret.”

However, it’s important to note that these claims have not been officially confirmed. Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Goldmedalist, has denied any romantic involvement between the two when Kim Sae Ron was a minor. Despite this official statement, some pieces of evidence seem to tell a different story.

Kim Sae Ron once shared a selfie with Kim Soo Hyun, which she quickly deleted, but screenshots of the image have circulated on social media. Additionally, a photo recently resurfaced showing Kim Soo Hyun kissing Kim Sae Ron on the cheek, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

South Korean media have also reported that there are over 200 photos of Kim Sae Ron with Kim Soo Hyun, which Kim Sae Ron's parents kept around 2015, during the period when the alleged relationship supposedly took place. However, these reports remain unconfirmed.

Kim Sae Ron tragically passed away on March 1, 2025. While the speculation surrounding her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun has sparked significant discussion, the true nature of their connection remains unclear, with much still left to speculation.