INTERVIEW: Ali Abbas Zafar on completing a decade, superhero universe, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan & Adi Chopra

After being the first assistant director on New York, Ali Abbas Zafar made his directorial debut in 2011 with the and Imran Khan starrer Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. The rom-com was a theatrical hit and it has been a decade since the arrival of Ali in the industry. He has directed five films over the last decade and the filmmaker commands a 100% success ratio with two Rs. 300 crore grossers under his kitty.

“I am fortunate enough to be in this position today, god has been really kind. I have been fortunate to work with the biggest superstar of the country ( ). I don’t think it's my success alone as a lot of factors go in the success,” Ali smiles. He further informs that he has often worked with full conviction to narrate a story in a language that is accepted by a wide variety of audience. When asked if there is anything in his filmography that he retrospectively feels could have been better and Ali answers, “Every filmmaker would want to change something or the other. I feel the action in Tiger (Zinda Hai) could have been much bigger and better. It is a big action film, but we could have taken action to another level in that film. In Bharat, I could have made it a little tighter in terms of edit.”

The filmmaker however has more things to be happy about than nip-ticking on the rather smaller aspects. “The journey has been full of learning and experiences. Adi (Aditya Chopra) sir and Salman Khan have been two pillars of my career. They have been very helpful, and made my work mature for the kind of career that I have had. Somewhere or the other, I have nothing to complain about.” For Ali, the most challenging scene of the career was in Sultan, when Salman Khan is out of shape, looking at himself in the mirror.

“That’s when he realizes that he is fully down and out and does not belong to the world of wrestling. There is a famous saying, when you hit your lowest is the time to bounce back to your maximum strength. This is the scene where Sultan is at the lowest point of his life. Apart from this, the scene where Salman finds was very challenging because both of them are at different places, and solely acting to the camera. To have the emotion of a real person in such a scenario is difficult,” he explains.

Ali made his digital debut with and Dimple Kapadia fronted Tandav. Being an advocate of the theatrical medium, when asked to share thoughts on the advent of the digital world through the last2 years, the filmmaker says, “They are two parallel mediums. Look how cricket has evolved over a period of time into different formats. There is the classic test cricket and then, there’s T-20 too. We enjoy all formats, it’s the same with entertainment. The idea is to eventually hold the attention of the audience. It’s a great time as a director because you can focus on different kinds of work.”

Prod him on the superhero universe and he smiles, “Yes, that’s what we are working on. We are creating three to four parallel scripts, mostly in the action, superhero and spy space. Let’s see where it all goes once the lockdown opens up.” One of the superhero films that he is creating is to feature Katrina Kaif in the titular role of Super Soldier. Ali reveals that it’s all work in progress. “It all depends on the dates. Katrina is still busy. Tiger 3 shoot has got pushed and she will be free only by the end of this year or early next year. Our film will hopefully go on floors once she is free.”

Ali adds that he shares a very special bond with Katrina. “We have been friends since I was an assistant director in New York. I always cherish the kind of energy, madness and struggle of moving forward that Katrina has. She always wanted to work better and better. Every time we team up, there is so much honesty and by the grace of god, her performance has been recognized whenever we worked together. I feel she is blossoming as an actress and it is going to get even better with the kind of stuff that she is experimenting now. These are all positive things and we are waiting to come together again,” Ali concludes.

