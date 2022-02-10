INTERVIEW: Ahan Shetty on Tadap, next with Sajid Nadiadwala & more: ‘Definitely want to be known as a star’

Exactly 8 weeks after it’s theatrical release, Ahan Shetty’s debut, Tadap, premiered on digital world. The actor believes that the OTT premiere has just enhanced the reach of his film. “We got to communicate with a larger section of the audience. The reach has just multiplied,” he informs. After Tiger Shroff, it was Ahan who got a massive launch from producer Sajid Nadiadwala. He also joined the likes of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to get a big ticket launch in the industry.

What are the pressures like to live upto the expectations? “I didn’t take any pressure. Varun, Tiger, Sidharth are at a certain level now and I look up to them. They have such fantastic careers, and I can’t even compare myself with them. I just want to live my own life and give my 100 percent,” he answers. Ask Ahan if he wants to be known as a star or an actor and he keeps it short, “I definitely want to be known as a star, but also a good actor. Why can’t I be both? The three names we spoke off have had a fantastic career so far and I hope I can be in a space similar to them.”

Ahan states that though he made a debut with an intense romantic film, he is open to explore all genres. "I am trying to explore all genres and am open to doing a wide variety of roles. We will be announcing my second film soon,” he keeps it short, adding further, “I want to do a comedy film as well as a rom-com.”

So, what next for Ahan after Tadap? “There are films in the pipeline and will be announced soon. I do have a four-film deal with Sajid Nadiadwala and I am very excited for another collaboration with him soon. We have been very excited about our next film,” he concludes.

