INTERVIEW: Bhumi Pednekar on Badhaai Do & more: ‘For us, love from LGBTIQA community was important’

Bhumi Pednekar opened her account in 2022 with the recently released social comedy, Badhaai Do, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The film opened to a positive response from the critics and recorded an upward trend in collections over the weekend and gained further benefit from the Valentines Day holiday. The actress has been appreciated for sensitive portrayal of a LGBTIQA community member. Excerpts from a conversation

Do you remember the day when you first heard the script of Badhaai Do?

The team had come to YRF, there were about 10 – 12 people who had come to give the narration. By interval, I had made up my mind that I am doing the film and by the time we reached climax, I was convinced on my decision. There were various films where I had the opportunity to play a member of LGBTIQA community, but there was nothing that delt the subject with so much sensitivity. The treatment here is comedy, but by the end it really hits you. I honestly feel so fortunate that Badhaai Do happened to me.

How important is it to have comic undertones in a social film like Badhaai Do?

To get people into theatre, it’s important to have comic undertones. Comedy is best way to reach out to people because it comes out of tragedy. It depends on how you deal that comedy. It shouldn’t be about making fun of the protagonist, it’s about the situation that is created around. It should be about the way society looks. For us, love from the community was extremely important and the approval we have found from the community makes us feel that what we had done is right.

What are the factors that you look in for while doing a film that rides on a rather taboo subject?

I think the politics of the film needs to be right, the messaging needs to be right. When choosing a film, it all starts with the script. Of course, it’s also the director but while reading the script I get that vibe of doing or not doing the film. It’s instinctive. I believe that the cinema I want to do has to be a little more wholesome.

What was the idea of holding back on Badhaai Do for the theatres?

We wanted families to watch this film together. We love OTT, but the purpose of making this film would have gone if everyone watched it individually in their rooms. The idea was to make them laugh and then give a message that changes the mindset. Comedy with wholesome factor is a community viewing experience.

What next for you in 2022?

It’s a busy year with Bheed, Raksha Bandhan and Govinda Naam Mera.

You reunite with Akshay Kumar on Raksha Bandhan. Could you tell us something about the world of that film?

It is the purest, simplest, beautiful and important film that I have been a part off. It’s always very special collaborating with Akshay sir. He is one of my most favourite person. Aanand Sir too holds a very special place in my life.

Also Read| INTERVIEW: There is a lot more than just football in Maidaan: Boney Kapoor opens up about Ajay Devgn’s next