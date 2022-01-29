INTERVIEW: Siddharth Roy Kapur gives an update on Rakesh Sharma biopic, Rocket Boys 2, Aranyak 2 and more

Siddharth Roy Kapur is among the most influential producers in the Hindi film industry with a strong business acumen. He has bankrolled films like Dangal, Haider, Chennai Express, Barfi and the ABCD franchise among others, and is now gearing up to roll a slate of films and series. Next week would see the premiere of Rocket Boys, which is produced by Sid Roy Kapur with Nikkhil Advani.

While we had a prolonged chat on the series in an exclusive interaction, we also got an update on the projects in the pipeline after Rocket Boys. Siddharth Roy Kapur says, “We have Pippa (Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur) in the pipeline. It has 3 more months of shooting and will be released later in the year. We also have Woh Ladki Hai Kahan (Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi), which is on floors at the moment. Then of course, there's the second season of Rocket Boys, and season two of Aranyak. As we speak, many other shows are being developed.”

Sid along with Ronnie Screwvala have been working on the script of the Rakesh Sharma Biopic, Salute/Saare Jahaan Se Acha for a while now. After multiple shifts in the cast, we can confirm that the biopic features Farhan Akhtar in the role of Astronaut Rakesh Sharma. Ask Sid to comment on the status of this long in making project and he keeps it short, “I will announce it the day we start shooting.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for an exclusive video interview with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nikkhil Advani goes live tomorrow. We discussed the changing dynamics of Hindi cinema at length with the dynamic duo.

