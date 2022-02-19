INTERVIEW: Bobby Deol on completing 45 years in Bollywood: ‘I have evolved with time’

In 1977, Bobby Deol made his acting debut as a child artist in father, Dharmendra’s entertainer, Dharamveer. 18 year later was his mega launch with Barsaat. It has been 45 years since he first faced the camera. Ask him about the occasion and he shares, “That was something out of the blue. My dad just wanted some child to play his young self – someone tough with big legs. He asked me about it and I just did it. I was so excited because it was my first experience of facing the camera.”

Looking back at his journey the actor exclaims that it has been amazing. “I have done all sort of films – commercial cinema, thrillers, action and a few comedies. I have evolved with time, and gave myself the chance to keep learning. The hard work and focus has brought me here today. I feel, if the work is appreciated, an actor’s innings is longer than a star’s innings. I just want to do roles which are out of my comfort zone.”

Opening up about the characters he wishes to explore in the coming few year and Bobby already has a clear vision. “I like characters which have grey or dark shades to them. My favourite character is the one from Dillagi, which is on the aggressive side. It was interesting, but then I have done roles in the other spectrum too. I played Shaheed Bhagat Singh, whom entire India worships. I kept trying to do stuff and even faltered while doing commercial cinema. But now, I want people to not look at me as Bobby Deol, but an actor who happens to be Bobby Deol.”

Watch the full video interview below, as Bobby Deol opened up about the journey and his soon to be released thriller, Love Hostel ,which premieres on Zee 5.

