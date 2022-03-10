INTERVIEW: 'I must have refused around 100 cop films': Ajay Devgn on Rudra, star stature & more

Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut with Rudra, in which he played a no-nonsense cop with shades of grey. The actor admits that he has been a cop in multiple films, but he always ensures that the next one is different from what he has done in the past. “The cop in Gangajal was different from the one in Singham. He was sober, in control and believed in anti-violence. Singham is Singham. If you ask me about Rudra, he is a thinking cop with a criminal mind. Little grey, though he doesn’t believe in physical action,” explains Ajay, quick to add, “All cops that I played are different from each other.”

Have there been instances when he rejected cop roles? “Yes, a lot of times. I must have refused around 100 cop films,” he smiles. Ajay is among the first big league actors from Bollywood to venture into the digital world with a web-series. What makes him a risk taker? “You must move ahead with the times, and everybody is going to do it. We can’t keep waiting for others to try it first. I work on instincts and with changing times, the audience is evolving. They are going to cinema halls and watching content on OTT. You have to show your talent on all platforms,” he answers.

Ask AJ on cracking the balance between star stature and satisfying creating bud and he expresses his thoughts with utmost clarity. “I don’t think much about star status,” he admits, adding further, “I think about the creative side and really believe that if we think more on this front, it works for both the classes and masses. There isn’t a big line between the two zones.” Rudra premiered on Disney+Hotstar and there has been a strong buzz about the platform spinning it into a franchise. Devgn confirms the news by saying, “Right now, the plan is for three seasons. I am sure, if the audience wants more, we will plan to take it forward.”

Next up for Ajay is his directorial, Runway 34 featuring himself alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He is touted to be one of the most ambitious actors of the film industry. He avers, “It’s nothing to do with being ambitious. I like to make good content and I have always been on that side of the camera. I love doing it, I like making good films.” While he has opened his account for the year with Rudra, he follows it up with his full-length films like Runway 34, Maidaan and Thank God. Describing it as an exciting phase, Devgn signs off, “There is a lot of excitement. I am looking forward to the next two or three months.”

