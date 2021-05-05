Interview: Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) on Seeti Maar and Radhe: Want to compose an entire album for Salman Bhai

The super hit composer, Devi Sri Prasad reveals that he would love to recreate the Pawan Kalyan song, Pillaa Nuvveleni Jeevitham and the NTR dance number, Pakka Local with Salman Khan in Hindi. Interview

Seeti Maar from Radhe featuring and is on the verge of crossing 100 million views on YouTube in less than 10 days and the team is not just ecstatic. In an exclusively interaction with Pinkvilla, the composer, Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) opened up about the journey of creating the dance number for this Prabhudeva directed action thriller. “Most of my songs have this Hindi flavour. Once, Prabhudeva master called me and said he is looking for a dance number for a film that he is directing with Bhai. I got excited because Salman Bhai and I had worked on Ready and Jai Ho before and share a very good rapport. I suggested Seeti Maar, and we all jumped into it,” DSP recalls.

The ace composer reveals that apart from Seeti Maar, there were two other compositions he was considering for Radhe and would want to make them with Salman or some other actor soon. “There was one song I composed on Mr. Pawan Kalyan called Pillaa Nuvveleni Jeevitham and that would work amazingly on Bhai. Then there’s Pakka Local with Jr. NTR, which would work well on Bhai. It’s a song that I want to do in Hindi,” DSP smiles. The composition from Radhe is a recreated version of Telugu hit featuring Allu Arjun.

DSP informs that comparisons are bound to happen. “Even when we make a part two of any film, the people compare. It’s bound to happen, but we are all very happy with the response that the song got. One of my very close friends liked the Hindi version more than Telugu, and this is the biggest compliment that one can get,” he sighs and adds, “Salman Bhai has his own swag, he is so clever and simplifies all the steps. I made Dhinka Chika with him and I can’t resist myself from putting my hands in pocket even while listening to the original composition, Ringa Ringa.”

There was one song I composed on Mr. Pawan Kalyan called Pillaa Nuvveleni Jeevitham and that would work amazingly on Bhai. Then there’s Pakka Local with Jr. NTR, which would work well on Bhai. Devi Sri Prasad

The composer signs off hoping to compose a complete original album for Salman Khan. “Even I am waiting to compose a complete album for Bhai. But right now, most films in Bollywood opt for multi-composers, which is working big time for them. In Telugu, I compose the entire score and that earns a lot of respect and it’s a bigger challenge. Likewise, I am definitely waiting to do one whole film like that for Bhai and I hope, Bollywood also gets back to that trend. I can’t complain, as one film is giving work to five to six composers, but working on the entire film leads to total different kind of creation,” he concludes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as in the part two of this interview, we bring to you an update on the music of DSP’s next biggie, Pushpa, featuring Allu Arjun in lead.

Also Read| From 2010 to 2021: A look at run-time of Salman Khan films over last 12 years, with Radhe being the shortest

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×