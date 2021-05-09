EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhai opens up about the possibility of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3

Ratna Pathak Shah also spoke about the star system in the film industry. Read on...

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai season 1 has attained a cult status. Right from Ratna Pathak Shah’s Maya Sarabhi to Satish Shah’s Indravadan aka Indu Sarabhai to Monisha (Rupali Ganguly), Sahil (Sumeet Raghavan) and Rosesh (Rajesh Kumar) - all have become much loved characters from Indian television. Its season 2 had been released in 2017, and since then people have been waiting to see part 3. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ratna Pathak Shah was asked about the possibility of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai season 3.

Here’s what she had to say: “Well well well! Sometimes it's best to leave something where it is, I don’t think Sarabhai 2 was quite the same as Sarabhai 1. So maybe we should do something different with the same group of people. I mean it's not as if we can only do the Sarabhais you know,” says Ratna. In the same interview, the actress also spoke about the star system in the Hindi film industry. “Fortunately, the filmmakers of this generation, unlike the filmmakers of my generation are able to see beyond stars,” Ratna states.

She further adds, “In the old days they saw stars, even in the alternate film world, the art film world… they also created their own star system. How many films were made without Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah), Om (Puri), Shabana (Azmi), Smita (Patil)? What happened to Deepti Naval, what happened to Pakanj Kapur, where did they get the parts, what happened to Paresh Rawal - what a brilliant actor. He had to go to Hindi commercial cinema, before he got any parts, right? Hum log sab nahin the kya? (Weren't we there?) Kisi ki aankh nahin khuli thi kya? (Didn’t anyone see us?). So theek hai, woh zamana aisa tha, bechare star ke bhaki woh bhi the, yeh bhi the (It’s fine. That time was like that, both would preach the stars). Abhi fortunately kahaani ki bhakti ho rahi hai (Now fortunately the story is given the foremost importance).”

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

Also Read: Ratna Pathak Shah Birthday Special: 5 most admirable roles of the remarkable actress

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×